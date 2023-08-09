Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Denmark's defence minister apologises for misinforming parliament

Denmark's defence minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, apologised to the Danish Parliament on Tuesday for passing on incorrect information around the procurement of 19 artillery guns from the Israeli arms company Elbit Systems.

In January, the members of the Danish Parliament's Finance Committee were only given a very short time to decide whether they wanted to accept an offer from the controversial Israeli weapons manufacturer.

"The document is urgent, as the contract with the supplier must be signed as soon as possible and before the end of January for reasons of the validity of the offer, production possibilities and a rapid build-up of the operational capacity," the document sent to the committee said.

In reality, the offer from Elbit Systems had a reply deadline until June 30th, meaning the finance committee had five more months to decide.

"I gave the Finance Committee too little time. I should have given more time to the Finance Committee. I could have done that by asking for extraordinary treatment. I have just apologized for that to the members of the Finance Committee," Ellemann-Jensen said at a press conference.

Danish vocabulary: indkøb - purchase

Weight-loss drug cuts risk of heart attack, strokes: Novo Nordisk

Shares in the Danish pharma group Novo Nordisk soared 15 percent to record levels after it announced the results of a study which showed that its obesity drug Wegovy cuts the risk of heart attacks and strokes by a fifth.

Though preliminary, it is the first research to suggest this class of weight loss medication, which has attracted considerable attention from the wider public, can confer lasting improvements to cardiovascular health.

The trial enrolled 17,604 adults aged 45 years who were either overweight or obese, and were randomised to receive either the injected drug, or a

placebo, over a period of five years.

Strokes, heart attacks, and cardiovascular death were reduced by 20 percent, Novo Nordisk said in a statement, though it did not offer a breakdown

for each category.

Danish vocabulary: at forebygge - to prevent

Teenagers from across Denmark invited to celebrate Prince Christian's 18th birthday

Some 200 teenagers from municipalities across Denmark have been invited to help celebrate the 18th birthday of Prince Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne after his father, Crown Prince Frederik, at Christiansborg Slott in Copenhagen, Denmark's Royal Court said in a press release.

The lucky youngsters will take part in a gala banquet, with representatives from all of Denmark's municipalities as well as from Greenland and the Faroes invited to attend. As well as municipal representatives, youths who have excelled in sport, art or culture, and representatives of youth organisations will be invited.

Danish vocabulary: gallataffel - a gala dinner

Ikea set to open new store in central Copenhagen

A new Ikea store in central Copenhagen is scheduled to open on August 16th, shortening the distance to the furniture giant’s nearest warehouse for residents in the Danish capital.

Until now, the closest Ikea stores to central Copenhagen have been located outside the city at Gentofte and Høje Taastrup.

That will change when the popular flat-pack furniture outfit opens a new store at Dybbølsbro opposite the Fisketorvet mall, close to Copenhagen Central Station and located between the harbour and Vesterbro neighbourhood.

The Vesterbro Ikea store has been in the works since 2015.

Danish vocabulary: tilpasset livet i byen - adapted to life in the city