Ikea set to open new store in central Copenhagen

Until now, the closest Ikea stores to central Copenhagen have been located outside the city at Gentofte and Høje Taastrup.

That will change when the popular flat-pack furniture outfit opens a new store at Dybbølsbro opposite the Fisketorvet mall, close to Copenhagen Central Station and located between the harbour and Vesterbro neighbourhood.

The Vesterbro Ikea store has been in the works since 2015.

Passers-by at Dybbølsbro on the official opening day, August 16th, can pick up free kanelsnegle pastries between 7am and 9am before the ribbon to the store is cut at 10am. A choir, jazz band and DJ will provide entertainment from a stage in front of the store during the opening day.

The new store includes a park installation on its roof, with trees, bushes and insect displays part of a large green area 22 metres above ground level, Ikea said in a press release.

The store’s displays are specially adapted to the interior design needs of Copenhageners, the company says.

“Our ambition was to create a meeting place which you want to return to and have new experiences. It’s not just a warehouse but also a place where you can spend time, go for a walk, take a coffee break or just enjoy one of the best views of Copenhagen,” store manager John Kristian Sørensen said in the statement.

Customers and other interested members of the public are encouraged by Ikea to visit the store on foot or by bicycle or public transport, as opposed to coming by car.