Foreigners in Denmark targeted by phone scammers

Copenhagen Police and the National Special Crime Unit (National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, NSK) have issued a joint warning to foreign nationals in Denmark following reports phone scammers are targeting internationals.

“(We and NSK) are receiving a lot of phone calls from foreigners living in Denmark who are receiving fraud telephone calls,” Copenhagen Police told The Local via email.

“Victims have reported receiving automated calls from an English-speaking voice informing them that their name has appeared in a criminal investigation. The victim will then be transferred to a real person asking for their personal information and bank details in order for the police or other authority to continue their investigation,” they said.

“This is fraud”, the police stated, adding that anyone targeted by the scam should “hang up immediately”.

Both NSK and the Copenhagen police department posted in English on social media on Thursday in a bid to warn foreigners in Denmark that they could be targeted.

“Criminals claiming to be from the police or other governmental authorities are now targeting foreigners living in Denmark in an attempt to persuade them to provide personal information or bank details,” NSK stated.

BE AWARE OF TELEPHONE FRAUD ☎️

All calls, texts or emails asking for personal or financial details, or requesting money transfers, should be treated with extreme scepticism, it said.

“Just hang up”, the agency added in a social media graphic.

If in doubt, members of the public are advised to call their bank directly or contact the police helpline 114 to verify any information they are given.

“It is important to know that neither the police, the Ministry of Justice nor any other Danish governmental authority will ever ask for your personal information, your MitID, NemID or bank details by phone or email, just as you will never be asked to transfer money to third party bank accounts,” Copenhagen Police said.

“Hang up immediately if you should receive such a call, and please share this information with your friends, relatives and colleagues,” they urged.