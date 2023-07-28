What can you do if your Danish university application is rejected?

Advertisement

Just under 9,000 students were not accepted onto their first-choice study programmes, news wire Ritzau reported on Friday.

Guidance counsellors Studievalg Danmark, who provide advice to applicants to Denmark’s universities and colleges, can expect to be busy advising those who now need to figure out what their next step should be.

“Some people quickly call us, others need a day or two to take it in after getting the answer they got,” director of Studievalg Danmark, Mathilde Trongård, told Ritzau.

The type of questions that can be asked by prospective students varies broadly from technical to personal, Trongård said.

“For some it will be a long conversation about maybe that person having tried for several years without any luck and now it’s time to talk about alternatives,” she said.

The positive news for students yet to have finalised their plans is that some 17,614 spots on courses are still available across the country after applications were processed.

“There are more than 1,000 education options after the high school leavers’ exam [studentereksamen, ed.] in Denmark, so it’s a big jungle to navigate. There are always some related courses or maybe exactly the same course but in a different city,” Trongård said.

The Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science sends an SMS to all students who fulfilled entry criteria but were not accepted to the courses they applied to, for example due to oversubscription. The text messages include information about how to access study guidance and counselling.