Muslim countries to discuss Quran burnings in Denmark and Sweden

A spokesperson from the Iranian foreign ministry said the meeting will take place virtually on July 31st, Spanish news agency EFE reported.

All 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will attend.

Iran and Iraq set up the meeting. The latter country has seen repeated Quran burnings take place outside its Copenhagen embassy.

Recent weeks have seen repeated burnings of the Quran in front of embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen, provoking anger in Muslim majority countries. The anger culminated in the Swedish embassy in Baghdad being torched by protesters last week, with embassy staff evacuated.

Attempts were reportedly also made to enter the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, where Denmark’s embassy is located.

EU foreign affairs minister Josep Borrell on Wednesday called the Quran burnings “a clear provocation”.

“The desecration of the Quran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union,” he said in a statement.

A fringe far-right group, which calls itself "Danske Patrioter",burned the Quran outside the Copenhagen embassies of two Muslim majority countries on Tuesday in the latest of the ongoing Quran burnings.

People from the group also held a banner with the words “Fuck Islam” at the events.

In a Foreign Ministry statement released on Sunday, the Danish government said it “condemns the burning of the Quran.”

“Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others,” it said.

“It is a provocative act that hurts many people and creates division between different religions and cultures. Denmark has freedom of religion and many Danish citizens are Muslims. They are a valued part of the Danish population,” the foreign ministry said.

“Denmark underlines that freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected,” it also said, adding “Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasizes it must remain peaceful”.