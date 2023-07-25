Has Denmark become a more popular destination for foreign tourists?

Advertisement

Recent extreme weather in parts of southern Europe has led to Denmark being talked up as a future leading holiday destination on the continent for people wanting cooler weather.

But the country is already seeing its popularity grow outside the long-established attractions of capital city Copenhagen.

Many foreign tourists in Copenhagen are renting cars to travel to parts of the country outside of the capital’s well-trodden sights, broadcaster DR reports.

Areas including south Zealand, Møn and Lolland are all seeing strong increases in visitors from outside of Denmark, according to the report.

Several attractions outside of Copenhagen all said they had observed an increase in foreign visitors when asked by DR.

“It’s very obvious when they come in Danish-registered cars that turn out to be rental cars. When we then speak to them they answer in a foreign language that they’re on a day trip from the capital,” director of the Geo Center Møns Klint natural history museum, Nils Natorp, told the broadcaster.

It thus appears that the long-standing challenge faced by attractions outside of Copenhagen – getting tourists to venture outside of the capital to visit – has become an easier one.

“We are noticing greater interest in the alternative experiences. Tourists want to see something that not everyone who has been to Denmark before has seen,” Ida Roed Rasmussen, commercial director of Camp Adventure, the company behind the 45-metre Forest Tower in southern Zealand, said to DR.

Professor at Roskilde University’s Centre for Tourism Research, Lars Fuglsang, said tourists’ perception of Denmark has changed.

That is because international media have focused on attractions outside of big names like Tivoli and the Little Mermaid, he said in comments to DR.

“once there’s been attention on tourists attractions, then they can market themselves on social media. But it needs a visit from international media,” he said.

“But once they’ve had a visit, the hype is set in motion. It’s almost a self-driving marketing,” he said.

Both Camp Adventure and GeoCenter Møns Klint said they believed international interest will continue to grow.

“It’s a huge market that we haven’t seen the top of. We had a lot of Danes in the corona years but now the whole world is ready,” Rasmussen said.

Natorp expressed similar sentiments, saying “we can see for the first time that foreign guests are outnumbering Danish ones”.