Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

More internationals apply to study at Danish universities

The number of foreign nationals who have applied for a place on a Bachelor’s degree at a Danish university is up by 37 percent over the last year according to a report by the newspaper Berlingske.

The same increase – 37 percent – also applies for applications for courses taught in English at the vocationally-focused professionshøjskoler or “professional colleges”, according to the report. Around 19 percent of these applicants to English-language courses were Danish nationals.

A reform of higher education presented by the government earlier in the summer will increase the number of places for international students in Denmark over the coming years, but since it is yet to be implemented, the current trend is attributable to a different cause.

Vocabulary: ansøger – applicant

Denmark to celebrate Vingegaard’s Tour de France triumph

The Tour de France enjoys massive popularity in Denmark, something that has grown further in recent weeks with home favourite Jonas Vingegaard’s incredible performances and eventual victory overall in the Tour de France, his second Tour win in two years.



Vingegaard is likely to be welcomed by huge crowds in Copenhagen and hometown Glyngøre on his triumphant return to Denmark.

The Dane was given the ultimate stamp of approval this week when cycling's all-time great Eddy Merckx described him as the strongest Grand Tour rider around.

Runner-up to Tadej Pogacar in 2021, Vingegaard was the only rider to challenge the Slovenian prodigy in the high mountains.

In 2022, Vingegaard went one step higher and won the title at altitude, and has proved it to be the case again in 2023 when he wrapped-up back-to-back victories.

"Pogacar is still a more complete rider," Merckx told news wire AFP.

"But for the moment, in the high mountains at least, Vingegaard remains the stronger of the two," he said.

Vocabulary : cykelrytter – cycle rider

Danish ambassador summoned in Iran after Quran burning

Denmark’s ambassador to Iran Jesper Vahr has been summoned by Tehran in protest at a “desecration of the Quran” in Copenhagen, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Twitter.

A Quran was reportedly burned at the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen on Friday.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed the ambassador had been summoned in Tehran and on Saturday called burning the Quran a “shameful act” while also noting that Denmark’s free speech laws allow it.

Vocabulary: en skændig handling – a shameful act

Rainy weather continues with cloudbursts forecast on Monday

Rainy, grey and cool weather is forecast to continue throughout the week with cloudbursts – downpours of at least 15 millimetres of rain in half an hour – likely this evening or tonight in parts of Funen, Zealand and Lolland-Falster.

“There is still this boring and unstable weather over Denmark, where the showers come and go as they have done in recent times. And they can sometimes be powerful with thunder,” meteorologist Marie Timm of national met office DMI told news wire Ritzau.

The temperature on Monday and throughout the week will “not be much over 20 dgrees,” she said.

Vocabulary: skybrud – cloudburst