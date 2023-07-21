Danish bank says it will no longer issue Dankort debit cards

Advertisement

The decision, reported by media Finans on Friday, means that new customers will not be offered the Dankort although existing customers still can. Dankort has been removed from Spar Nord’s website.

Finans reports that Spar Nord wants customers to be given debit cards better suited for international use.

“This is about placing our customers as well as possible in relation to their needs and security. We think we do that with our current range of payment cards,” Spar Nord head of communication Neel Rosenberg told Finans.

Spar Nord is Denmark’s fifth-largest bank.



The bank said the decision will pave the way for advantages such as higher payment limits and more services linked to cards.

The Visa/Dankort is a combination of two cards: the Danish Dankort and the international Visa.

Dankort, which is owned by Danish company Nets, has seen its use dwindle in physical transactions in recent years, with 1.1 billion transactions in 2018 falling to 850 million in 2022, as previously reported by newspaper Politiken based on Nets data.

Online transactions using Dankort have increased in the same period, however, albeit not enough to make up for the deficit from the decline in physical swipes with the card.