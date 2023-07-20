MAP: Which speed cameras in Denmark earn the most in fines?

Advertisement

Figures from the Danish National Police, Rigspolititet, published by insurance company Gjensidige, show that the number fines issued in the locations where the permanent cameras are placed has fallen in recent years.

Nevertheless, fines issued to motorists who pass the cameras in breach of the speed limit provide millions of kroner in revenue for the police, according to the figures, with fines issued since 2021 from the cameras totalling 111,182,200 kroner.

The cameras, stærekasser in Danish, have permanent positions and check the speed of passing cars automatically. This distinguishes them from mobile cameras in vans or temporary controls on motorways, for example.

According to Gjensidige’s interpretation of the data, there were 42,085 cases of speeding caught by 20 permanent speed cameras in 11 locations 2021. The number fell significantly to 25,753 last year, a difference of around 40 percent.

The first four months of this year suggest the trend is continuing, with 3,926 cases.

“The sections of road with permanent speed cameras were chosen because people drove too fast and there were many accidents. When we see such a large fall in speeding incidents on all sections it’s a clear sign that the measure is working, which is a very positive thing,” Gjensidige Insurance injuries director Henrik Saglid said in the press release.

The permanent cameras which pick up the most speeding offences are located in a mixture of rural, city and smaller town locations. They are:

Vildsundvej 6.3 km mark, Nykøbing Mors (17,881 cases)

Gaabensvej, Nykøbing Falster (11,612)

Vildsundvej 6.7 km mark, Nykøbing M (7,845)

Aalborgvej, Aabybro (5,617)

Bogensevej, Odense (5,383)

Denmark has 20 permanent speed cameras in total. They are placed at 11 locations across the country. This is because some locations have cameras in both directions, while others have cameras in a single direction. They were first installed in 2018 and their locations were published by the Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet).

You can see the locations in the map below. Note that the pins on the map represent the road where the camera or cameras are located, but not their exact position.

“Higher speeds increase the risk of accidents and high speed is therefore also the cause of far too many accidents each year,” Saglid said.

“It’s therefore my hope that awareness on not being flashed by a speed camera will also give more general understanding of the importance of obeying speed limits on sections of road without permanent speed checks,” he said.