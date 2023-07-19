Carlsberg’s breweries in Russia seized as new board put in place by Moscow

Advertisement

Carlsberg confirmed the development in a press statement on Wednesday.

“The change of leadership was conducted without Carlsberg Group’s knowledge or approval,” the company said.

The announcement comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a decree ordering authorities in the country to seize Carlsberg’s subsidiary company Baltika Breweries.

Carlsberg said Sunday that it was aware of the decree but had not received official confirmation from Moscow.

The Danish brewer had been in the process of selling its Russian arm Baltika, but the future of this sale is now uncertain.

Carlsberg has sought a buyer for its Russian operations since the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow in February last year.

Last month, it announced an agreement had been signed but did not confirm the identity of the buyer. It stated it wanted “approval processes to be completed as smoothly as possible”.