Denmark ends last open fire ban as drought subsides

The open fire ban on Baltic Sea island Bornholm will no longer be in effect from noon on Wednesday, the Bornholm regional municipality confirmed on its website.

“Recent rain and temperatures have had a positive effect on the fire risk and dryness of the ground,” the municipality stated.

The summer began with a record number of dry days across Denmark, with three weeks passing without a single drop of rain in late May and early June.

That led to a string of open fire bans across the country, curtailing many of the traditional midsummer Sankt Hans bonfires. Copenhagen was one of the few areas of the country where the midsummer bonfires went ahead.

July has brought about a change in the weather with above average rainfall for the month so far. National meteorological office DMI has changed its drought index from “red” to yellow or green for most of Denmark. This means that the risk of drought is considered low in these areas.

Some regions, including southern Zealand and Lolland-Falster, are still categorised as red. This means that they are still at risk of drought, but the danger of wildfire is nevertheless not rated high enough for a fire ban.

This is now also the case on Bornholm, local authorities have decided.

“The Bornholm Fire Service will monitor the wildfire risk throughout the summer,” the municipality stated.

Fire services on the island say members of the public should still be cautious when lighting barbecues and bonfires, and to contact authorities if they experience smoke or the smell of smoke in forests or other natural areas.