Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Copenhagen Airport prepares for busiest travel day of the year

As the summer holiday season reaches its peak, Copenhagen Airport is bracing itself for the busiest travel day of the year.

With an estimated 98,000 passengers passing through Denmark's largest airport on Friday, travellers are advised to pack extra patience alongside their passports and travel essentials.

Months of planning and training have gone into preparing for the anticipated surge of passengers at the airport.

Christian Poulsen, the director of operations at the airport, told Danish broadcaster DR that staffing levels have been increased and that employees have undergone rigorous training to handle the higher volume of travellers efficiently.

"We have been preparing for this day for months," he said.

The summer months of June, July, and August are traditionally the busiest period for Copenhagen Airport, with an estimated total of 7.5 million passengers expected during this time.

Sunny weather returns

Friday promises to be a mostly sunny day with only a few scattered showers. It is likely to be the driest day of the week, with minimal rainfall expected in the morning and throughout the day in most of Denmark.

The weather forecasts indicate a lot of sunshine, and temperatures are set to range from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The wind direction will predominantly be from the southwest and west, with a weak to moderate strength.

Most people should be able to enjoy strolls, meet friends for a picnic, or engage in their favourite outdoor hobbies, as the wheater on Friday promises to be enjoyable.

Nordic leaders discuss global challenges with US President Joe Biden

A top-level meeting took place in Helsinki, Finland, where Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen joined President Joe Biden and other Nordic leaders for a two-hour discussion.

The agenda encompassed topics ranging from NATO and Ukraine to climate change, Africa, the Middle East, and the regulation of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, according to the news wire Ritzau.

Prime Minister Frederiksen emphasized the importance of these discussions and their potential impact on global conflicts and democratic values.

Additionally, the meeting delved into subjects such as 5G and 6G networks and cyber security, underscoring the significance of technology in the modern world.

Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs alerts tourists to wildfires in Croatia

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning regarding a wildfire in the coastal region of Dalmatia in Croatia.

The area, known for its popular holiday destinations, is currently affected by a wildfire that is yet to be put under control.

The ministry has advised Danish tourists in the vicinity to stay informed about the situation through local authorities, news media, and travel agencies.

Additionally, tourists are urged to follow the recommendations provided by local authorities to ensure their safety.

Reports from the news agency Reuters indicate that 56 firefighters and 20 vehicles have been deployed to combat the blaze in that area.