Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Longer unemployment periods for seniors

Unemployed people in Denmark over the age of 60 experience an unemployment period that is approximately two months longer than that of their younger counterparts, according to a recent analysis by the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd).

The study revealed that unemployed seniors faced an average unemployment duration of 35 weeks, while other age groups typically experienced around 25 weeks of unemployment.

Emilie Agner Damm, who led the analysis effort, said it was paradoxical that despite reports of labour shortages, older individuals still struggle to find employment when they become jobless.

The analysis did not provide a definitive explanation for why companies hesitate to hire employees over the age of 60.

Although long-term unemployment rates are historically low in the Danish labour market, the analysis revealed that one out of every six unemployed people in the 60 to 64 age group experienced long-term unemployment.

Bird flu outbreak hits poultry stock in Funen

In a recent press release, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) announced the outbreak of highly contagious H5N1 bird flu among a flock of 60 free-range chickens in Funen, Denmark's third-largest island.

The severity of the situation became evident when 24 chickens succumbed to the virus over the past couple of days.

To contain the spread of the disease, the remaining chickens in the flock will be culled, and strict restrictions will be implemented for all poultry owners in the affected area.

Under the restrictions, poultry owners will be prohibited from selling or moving their birds without obtaining special permission. Additionally, all birds must be registered.

The measures will remain in place for a minimum of four weeks.

Decline in fishing license sales raises concerns

After experiencing a period of growth in recent years, the Danish Sports Fishermen's Association (Dansk Sportsfiskerforbund) is now witnessing a decline in the sale of annual fishing licenses.

The decrease in the number of licenses sold poses a significant challenge for the conservation and research efforts related to fish populations, as the funds from selling licenses also go into such initiatives.

Kaare Ebert, a biologist at the association, said the decrease in sales would have an adverse impact on fish care initiatives and scientific studies.

The figures provided to Danish broadcaster DR by the Danish Fisheries Agency indicate a decline in fishing license sales even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and this trend has seemingly persisted.

In 2022, approximately 144,000 annual licenses were sold to anglers, compared to around 170,000 in 2020.

GoMore fined for deceptive rental car advertising

The car-sharing platform GoMore has been hit with a fine of 150,000 kroner after being found guilty of misleading consumers about rental car prices, DR reported on Thursday.

The Danish Consumer Ombudsman, who reported the company to the police, has released a statement highlighting the deceptive practices.

Consumers were presented with rental car prices that failed to include mandatory supplements for insurance and service until they clicked on a specific vehicle.

For instance, an advertisement featuring a photo of a Citroën C1 stated a daily rental price of 195 kroner.

However, upon clicking to rent the car, an additional supplement of 69 kroner was revealed, bringing the total price to 264 kroner for a day's rental.