Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Housing prices in Denmark continue to rise

The Danish housing market continued its upward trend in June, with prices experiencing a modest rise for the fourth consecutive month.

Notably, condominiums have witnessed the highest average price increase, according to recent data from Boligsiden, a statistical aggregator for real estate agents.

The average sales prices for apartments increased by one percent in the previous month. On average, the price per square meter for condominiums now stands at 33,388 kroner.

The primary driving force behind this price surge is the decreasing supply of condominiums, particularly in Copenhagen, according to housing economist and communications director at Boligsiden Birgit Daetz.

Daetz said that the combination of strong demand and limited availability of apartments has led to rising prices.

However, compared to June of the previous year, the current prices are significantly lower, with a reduction of as much as 6.8 percent.

Bad weather slowly receding

After a night characterised by thunderstorms, the harsh weather seems to be receding across the country.

Although no torrential downpours have been reported thus far, there have been over 300 lightning strikes accompanied by rainfall ranging from 10 to 20 millimetres in many areas.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has issued a category 1 warning for heavy rain and downpours, valid until 11 am.

The warning encompasses significant portions of East Jutland, South Jutland, Funen, Zealand, Lolland-Falster, and the surrounding islands, including Bornholm. However, when it comes to Bornholm, the warning is set to remain in force until 1 pm.

Following the rain and thunderstorms, some showers may persist, mainly in the eastern part of the country.

Temperatures will range between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, with a glimpse of sunshine towards the end of the day.

Coalition of countries to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots on Danish soil in late summer

In late summer, a coalition consisting of 11 countries, including Denmark, will commence training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 aircraft. The Danish Ministry of Defence announced this significant development in a recent press release.

Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in formulating a training program that will be conducted outside Ukraine, with Denmark serving as one of the training locations.

Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom have also joined the coalition of countries supporting the training of Ukrainians to operate F-16 fighter jets.

"It is absolutely crucial that the Ukrainians get the opportunity to defend their airspace," acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen (V) said.

"The first step is to train the Ukrainians to be able to fly, service and maintain F-16 aircraft at a basic tactical and technical level."

Man arrested for stabbing woman in Copenhagen

On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, a woman was stabbed on Brohusgade Street in Nørrebro in Copenhagen.

She is currently hospitalised, but her life is not in danger, according to Chief of Staff at Copenhagen Police Stefan Ladeby.

The police have arrested and charged a man in the case, newswire Ritzau reported on Wednesday morning.

The police did not disclose any details about the woman's or the man's age, nor did it release comments about the motive behind the stabbing or whether the two people knew each other.