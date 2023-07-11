Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Harsh economic conditions deter Danes from opening share savings accounts

The establishment of share savings accounts has declined due to an ever-tighter economy, with fewer Danes opting to open such accounts during the first half of this year.

Figures released by Finance Denmark (Finans Danmark), the banks' interest organization, reveal that 18,000 Danes have set up such savings accounts in this period.

Comparatively, the numbers indicate a slower increase in account openings compared to previous years. In 2022, 75,000 Danes established share savings accounts, while the figure stood at 114,000 the year before.

The slowdown can be attributed to the overall economic conditions, according to Birgitte Søgaard Holm of Finans Danmark.

"Many Danes have experienced financial pressure due to high inflation and rising interest rates. These circumstances may cause individuals to be more cautious when considering investment options, as they prefer to maintain a financial cushion," she told news wire Ritzau.

A share savings account is specifically designed to make investing in shares more manageable and more financially advantageous.

Forecast: A mix of sun and rain

If you're planning to spend the day outdoors on Tuesday, make sure to pack both sunscreen and a rain jacket, as the day's weather will bring a combination of sun and rain.

The day will likely begin with dry conditions across the country, but rain and showers are expected to move in from the west. Initially, West and North Jutland will receive the first showers, with the rest of the country enjoying sunny skies.

Later in the afternoon, there may be some light rain in the southern part of Jutland and possibly even in Funen, but the amounts will be minimal. In North Jutland, a total of six to eight millimeters of rain can be expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will be relatively cooler in the northern regions, ranging between 16 and 18 degrees, while the southeastern corner of the country may experience highs of up to 26 degrees. A gentle to moderate breeze will blow from the south and west.

Depeche Mode to return to Denmark

After a remarkable performance just two weeks ago, the music group Depeche Mode is set to return to Denmark this winter as part of their Memento Mori tour.

Live Nation Denmark recently announced that the band will be performing at the Royal Arena on Saturday, February 10th, 2024.

During their recent concert on June 27th in Copenhagen, the band entertained a crowd of around 48,000 attendees.

However, their upcoming performance in February will take place on a slightly smaller scale at the Royal Arena, which can accommodate up to 17,000 seated and standing guests.

Rainfall fails to alleviate drought

Despite seeing some rainfall in July, farmers in North Zealand are still grappling with the effects of a prolonged drought.

Unfortunately, the recent unpredictable weather patterns have not been sufficient to undo the agricultural losses experienced by farmers during the dry spell in May and June.

Louise Køster, a farmer from Vejby in North Zealand, who also serves as a representative of Organic Denmark (Økologisk Landsforening), has observed a noticeable impact of the drought on the size of the potatoes she cultivates in her fields.

Around 20 percent of the harvested potatoes are as small as peas, which is far from ideal for selling purposes.

"The decreasing size of the potatoes has been quite significant, and it's not enough to meet the demand in the market," she told Danish broadcaster DR.