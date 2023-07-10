Inflation in Denmark slows for eighth month in a row

Advertisement

In June, consumer prices in Denmark were 2.5 percent higher than the previous year, according to the latest figures from Statistics Denmark.

Two months ago, in May, the corresponding increase was 2.9 percent – which led Statistics Denmark to point out that June was the eighth month in a row that inflation in Denmark had decreased.

Fuel and food prices, in particular, contributed to the lower inflation in June compared to May.

However, core inflation, which refers to inflation net of energy and food prices, also decreased slightly from 5.0 percent in May to 4.9 percent in June compared to the previous year.

Lower inflation does not mean that prices are falling, but rather that they are not rising as much as they have in the past - meaning that price increases are losing momentum.

In June, economist Kristian Skriver of the Danish Chamber of Commerce told news wire Ritzau that the rate at which consumer prices are increasing is slowing “strongly.”

“Consumers are now reaping the benefits of the prices of energy, raw materials, and transport having fallen markedly, reducing production costs,” Skriver said at the time.

“That places a thick line underneath the worst months of spiralling price increases, which are now a good distance behind us,” he said.