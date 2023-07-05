Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Heavy rainstorm

A heavy rainstorm is moving in from the south on Wednesday. The Jutland peninsula, which contains Denmark's mainland regions, will be particularly exposed to rain and strong winds.

The Danish Meteorological Insitute (DMI) has issued a warning for heavy rain, which applies to all of Jutland and Funen island, as well as the surrounding islands.

The warning will remain in place until Thursday. The wind could be very strong, especially in Southern Jutland, and later up along the east coast of Jutland.

The rain will pass over the whole country but will be strongest in the western part of Denmark. The temperature on Wednesday will range between 13 and 18 degrees.

Helicopter rescues Danish climbers from stormy weather in Austria

Two Danish mountaineers had to be rescued late on Tuesday afternoon after a climbing trip near the Austrian city of Innsbruck.

Austrian police announced the information in a press release on Tuesday evening. The police noted that two groups of mountain climbers were surprised by a violent thunderstorm.

One group consisted of the two Danes. The other consisted of two Czech citizens, Ritzau reported on Tuesday.

The Czechs were flown out by helicopter at 4:09 pm, and the two Danes were picked up at 4:50 pm, the police wrote.

The police said that they suffered from mild hypothermia.

Wolt couriers entitled to insurance against accidents at work

In the future, Wolt will have to ensure that their light-blue couriers, who deliver pasta dishes, pizza and burgers, are covered by statutory insurance against accidents at work.

The information was announced in a decision from the Labour Market Insurance (AES) authority, and the decision has a retroactive effect.

That means that the couriers who have been injured in recent years are entitled to compensation, which the delivery service must pay for.

However, Wolt can decide to take the case to court and not comply until a final ruling on the issue is passed, which could take years.

Number of houses for sale in Denmark is growing

The housing market in Denmark is witnessing a notable surge in available properties.

As of Wednesday, Boligsiden, an independent housing website, reported that the number of houses for sale across the country has surpassed 32,000, marking the first time since the start of 2020.

Over the past month, there has been a 3.7 percent increase in housing supply, resulting in a total supply that is 23 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

This growth offers prospective home buyers in Denmark a wider selection to consider.