Which EU countries are the cheapest holiday destinations for residents of Denmark?

Comparing price levels between countries puts Romania as the cheapest place to visit in the EU this summer if you are travelling from Denmark, the national statistics agency said in a press release on Friday.

Total spending by households, used by Statistics Denmark as the measure by which country costs are compared, are only 40 percent in Romania of what was spent in Denmark in 2022.

In other words, for every 100 kroner spent by a Danish household, its Romanian equivalent spent 40 kroner.

After Romania, the other least expensive countries are Bulgaria and Poland, with household consumptions measuring 41 percent and 43 percent of Denmark’s, respectively.

“Generally, you get the most for your money in countries in Eastern Europe. At the other end of the scale, the most expensive destinations are Ireland, Luxembourg and Finland, if you don’t include Denmark,” Statistics Denmark special consultant Zdravka Bosanac said.

“Denmark, together with Ireland, is the most expensive country in the EU”, Bosanac added.

Household spending in Ireland is at a similar level to Denmark, while Luxembourg and Finland spend around 95 percent and 88 percent respectively of Danish consumption on daily costs.

Household consumption in EU countries relative to Denmark in 2022. Graphic: Statistics Denmark // Source: Eurostat

“It is particularly transport services such as public transport and alcohol which raise the costs for tourists in Ireland and Finland, while food is the most expensive product type for tourists in Luxembourg,” Statistics Denmark writes.

Regardless of the type of holiday you are planning – a city break, family trip or holiday with good food and experiences – Romania, Bulgaria and Poland consistently come on top expenses-wise.

Restaurants and hotels cost 39, 32 and 49 percent, respectively, of their prices in Denmark and leisure and culture activities cost less than half in all three countries.

While alcoholic drinks are a little closer to Danish prices, they are still considerably cheaper in the three Eastern European countries at 62, 67 and 64 percent in comparison.

Shopping is cheaper in Bulgaria in particular, with clothes and shoes priced at 60 percent of Danish levels.

The most popular holiday destination for Danish residents is currently Denmark itself, according to Statistics Denmark.

Many more Danes began to holiday domestically during the Covid-19 pandemic and it seems to have caught on, with 4.8 million overnight stays at hotels and holidays resorts in July 2022.

“Although most people stay in Denmark, it can benefit your wallet to travel abroad because Denmark is 44 percent over the EU average for household consumption. Restaurants and hotels are 56 percent over the EU average,” Bosanac said.

The most popular EU destinations for Danes excluding Denmark are Italy, Germany, Spain and Croatia.

Danish overnight stays in EU countries in 2019 or 2022 (if data available). Graphic: Statistics Denmark