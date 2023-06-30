Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

One in ten students uses ChatGPT to cheat in exams

A survey by the journal Akademikerbladet has revealed a statistic of one in ten young people saying they use the ChatGPT AI to give them exam answers, which would get them disqualified if it was discovered.

Some 513 students at seven Danish universities which do not permit the use of ChatGPT took part in the survey.

75 percent said they use the AI for research, meanwhile.

“If the students use ChatGPT without having technological understanding and don’t consider the way they use ChatGPT, this can seem to reduce their intelligence. They won’t gain the academic skills they need in the long term,” Susanne Dau, a researcher in technological learning designs, told news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: fordummende – makes you more stupid

Denmark open to offering security guarantee to Ukraine

Denmark is discussing options for giving security guarantees to Ukraine along with allied countries, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said prior to an EU summit yesterday.

“We have discussed this in the group of allied countries for quite a long time. Because nobody expects the war in Ukraine to end for a long time,” Frederiksen said.

“We therefore need to send a very clear signal to Russia that you can’t attack a European country. And we won’t turn the other cheek to it,” she said.

While Denmark could contribute materially to any guarantee, Frederiksen said that the Nordic country was already among those with a relatively high level of contributions to Kyiv.

“It depends on how it will look concretely. Right now we are, in relation to our size, perhaps the second-biggest donor to Ukraine,” she said.

Denmark has provided military and non-military assistance to Ukraine totalling 11.6 billion kroner according to new wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: sikkerhedsgaranti – security gurantee

Woznacki returns to tennis tour after 2020 retirement

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, has announced she will return to the tour aged 32.

Wozniacki, who has had two children since her retirement, said she plans to play this autumn’s US Open and the Australian Open in January.

“Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this. We’ll just have to see what happens,” she said in an interview with Vogue and on Instagram as she announced her comeback.

The 2018 Australian Open champion is the most successful Danish tennis player of all time.

Vocabulary: tennisbane – tennis court

Murderer of young woman in Aalborg gets long prison sentence

The 38-year-old man who was convicted of the attempted rape, murder and dismembering of the body of a 22-year-old nursing student in February last year was yesterday sentenced at the Aalborg City Court.

The murder of the young woman, Mia Skadhauge Stevn, in the early hours of the morning as she was on the way home from a night out left the country in shock.

Her killer, 38-year-old local man Thomas Thomsen, was sentenced to safe custody (forvaring in Danish), a type of sentence which keeps him imprisoned with no time limit for as long as he is deemed dangerous. That came after the court convicted him earlier this week

Prosecution lawyer Mette Bendix said the prosecution authority was “very satisfied” with the sentence, which reflects the court’s view that “this is a very, very serious case”.

In a statement sent to broadcasters TV2 and DR, Stevn’s mother, father and sister said “we hope that children and young people remember that Mia’s death was the work of a madman and not worthy of general fear – and that they will not be scared from living the fantastic and free live that you can live in Denmark”.

They also thanked the public for its support during their ordeal.

Thomsen has appealed against the decision to the Vestre Landsret high court.

Vocabulary: idømt – sentenced