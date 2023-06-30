Denmark bans sales and public use of laughing gas

Advertisement

The law bans the use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, in public places and also forbids its sale, the Danish Safety Technology Agency (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen) said in a press statement.

The aim of the law is to reduce dangerous use of laughing gas, the agency said.

“There is broad political agreement to do as much as possible to get laughing gas away from places frequented by young people so that they don’t sustain long-term injuries from using laughter gas for a quick buzz,” head of department with the agency Stine Pedersen said in the statement.

The change to the law means that, as of July 1st, it will only be legal to carry laughing gas in public if it is for professional use or for an approved purpose.

Police can fine people who are found to be carrying nitrous oxide at places like music festivals, night clubs or places of education.

A spokesperson for the police said it intended to enforce the new law.

“We occasionally come across young people, especially in housing areas, parks or in cars, who have large laughing gas cartridges which appear to be intended for intoxication,” Claus Bardeleben, an officer with Copenhagen West District police, told news wire Ritzau.

“This will now be against the law and we will therefore naturally take action when we see it happen. I can only urge that people keep away from it,” he said.

The Central and West Zealand police force meanwhile said it will be on the lookout for people at the Roskilde Festival – Scandinavia’s largest festival with around 130,000 guests – who are carrying laughing gas. The festival is ongoing at the time of writing and concludes on Sunday.

Fines of 3,000-5,000 kroner can be given for possession of laughing gas in public under the new law while selling the substance can elicit a fine of as much as 50,000 kroner.

Sellers in stores must now check the identity of customers who buy nitrous oxide and check they have a registered business (CVR) number if they purchase over 17 grams of the substance in one day. That is because it is now illegal to sell laughing gas for the purpose of intoxication.