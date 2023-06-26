Young Danes choose to live at home for longer

Advertisement

New data from Statistics Denmark published on Monday shows that 42 percent of 21-year-olds lived at home in 2021, compared to 32 percent a decade earlier in 2011.

“It is particularly young people who are not students that live with their parents. That trend has become stronger in the last ten years,” Magnus Nørtoft of Statistics Denmark said in a press statement.

Some 55 percent of 21-year-olds who are not students lived with their parents in 2021, compared to 43 percent in 2011.

Although young Danish people are staying at home longer than they used to, they still move out at a younger age than their peers in other EU countries.

In the EU, 74 percent of 20-24 year-olds lived with their parents in 2022, compared to just 18 percent of Danes in the same age range.

There are also clear regional patterns within Denmark when at comes to the age at which young people fly the nest.

Albertslund, a municipality outlying Copenhagen, has the highest proportion of 21-year-old living at home with 61 percent in 2021.

Rural municipalities Fanø and Læsø, which are both islands, had the lowest proportion of 21-year-olds yet to move out. These are the only two municipalities in Denmark which do not have youth education institutions.

Apart from Fanø and Læsø, the municipality with the lowest representation of 21-year-olds living with their parents is Lolland, also an island, with 29 percent in 2021.

While there are clear regional variations, the overall trend – that more people are choosing to live at home for longer – is a national one. Some 93 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities saw their percentage increase over the ten-year period.

The four exceptions were Dragør, Fanø, Læsø and Helsingør.