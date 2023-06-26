Advertisement

Denmark and Ukraine

Denmark closer to donating F-16s to Ukraine

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 26 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023 12:56 CET
Denmark closer to donating F-16s to Ukraine
A Danish F-16 fighter jet at the Skrydstrup air base. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark will retire its fleet of F-16 fighter earlier than planned, the Danish defence minister said Monday, raising the likelihood that a number of them will be donated to Ukraine.

Advertisement

The warplanes will be retired by 2025 instead of 2027 as the replacement F-35 aircraft from the United States "can be phased in and made operational earlier than planned," acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told public broadcaster DR.

"As a result, we are now in a situation where the F-16s can be retired earlier," he told the broadcaster.

According to DR, a document submitted to parliament had shown that the F-16s were scheduled to remain in service until 2027.

Advertisement

Denmark is currently finalising preparations for the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s on Danish soil, which the country hopes to begin before the end of the summer.

READ ALSO: Ukraine organises peace meeting in Denmark

"Now that we have taken the step of starting a training and education programme for the Ukrainian pilots, we will also have to consider whether we should make a specific donation of Danish F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and how many there should be," Poulsen said.

However, the F-16s "will remain in Denmark until 2024", the minister added.

The Danish air force has 43 F-16s, around 30 of which are in service, and the Nordic country recently began receiving its first fifth-generation F-35s which will replace them.

More

#Denmark and Ukraine

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also