Aarhus port to be expanded after city approves longstanding proposal

The approval has been in the works since 2018 and has met with local resistance due to concerns about its impact on local marine habitats, the environment and the appearance of the harbour.

It was voted through by the four biggest parties in the city government: the Social Democrats, Conservatives, Liberals and Socialist People’s Party, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

The first new phase of development at the harbour is expected to be completed by 2030.

Local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende reports that a new jetty and extension of the port area by 43 hectares will comprise the first phase of the new construction.

The city government will be able to decide whether to continue development to the full 84 hectares allowed by the agreement.

Aarhus mayor Jacob Bundsgaard said the city was undergoing a “historic transition” following the council vote, Jyllands-Posten reported.

“As the city develops, our climate and environment are under strain. We must change our habits and it’s a situation that calls for our political decisiveness,” he said.

Social Liberal councillor Metin Lindved Aydin, who voted against the proposal, called it a “sad decision” for “many reasons” according to Aarhus Stiftstidende.

The director of the Aarhus Havn (Port of Aarhus) company which operates the port, Thomas Haber Borch, praised the approval of the extension.

“We’ve had support from businesses and many Aarhusians this whole time,” he said in a statement.

“But there have also been many opinions and feelings at play in this project,” he added.