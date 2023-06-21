Danish pork products recalled due to salmonella contamination

Advertisement

Meat producer “Kødproducenten Himmerlandskød” discovered salmonella in its free range medister, a thick, spiced sausage popular in Scandinavia and has therefore asked for consumers to return the product.

The same applies to the company’s minced pork and minced free-range ham.

The products are sold at Rema1000 supermarkets across Denmark. They can be returned to the stores for a full refund, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) said in a press statement.

Quality control at the company resulted in detection of the bacteria in all three types of product, it said. That is because the same raw material is used in production of the meats.

Specifically, medister sausages marked frilandsgris (“free-range pig”) with 10 percent fat content in 400 gram packs are recalled. The affected products have a use-by date of June 22nd.

Minced pork of 8-12 percent fat in 400g frilandsgris packs, and minced ham of 4-7 percent fat in 400g frilandsgris packs are likewise recalled. These products have use-by dates between June 21st and June 23rd.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause stomach and intestinal illness. Symptoms of salmonella infection include stomach ache, diarrhoea, fever, headache and nausea and vomiting. The symptoms can last up to several days.

The Veterinary and Food Administration advises consumers experiencing these symptoms after eating the recalled products to consult their doctor.