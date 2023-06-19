Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Rain expected in Denmark on Monday and Wednesday

A low front that has arrived in Denmark from the North Sea is expected to bring much-needed rain to much of the country on Monday, with more rain expected on Wednesday. But meteorologists warn the expected downpours will not be enough to solve the summer's looming drought problem.

"I don't expect much, and I can't guarantee that everyone will experience it," Trine Pedersen, meteorologist on duty at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), told the Ritzau newswire on Monday. "It has already been here since the morning," she said of the front. "But we will probably have to go further into the day before it starts to rain."

She said she expected slightly heavier rain to fall on Wednesday, with most of the country dry on Tuesday.

"It currently looks like there will be a little bit more rain. Whether it is enough to make an impact on the drought index, I have some doubts."

Denmark's "drought index" hit 9.8 on a scale of 0-10 on Sunday, and Pedersen said that she expected it to stay this high in most areas, with only the areas with the highest amount of rainfall seeing a slight decline.

Danish vocabulary: sandsynligvis - probably

Carlsberg ditches the glue and goes back to well-known packaging

The Carlsberg brewery is abandoning its attempt to save on plastic packaging in Denmark by gluing six-packs of beer together after "a lukewarm reception here at home" for the so-called "snap pack" solution.

Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, the company's global director for sustainability, said he was disappointed that the project had not won over conservative Danish consumers, but pleased that it had worked elsewhere.

"While the solution has proven to be a success in England, where 65 percent of our four- and six-piece packaging from our brewery in Northampton in 2022 were snap packs, the reception in Denmark has been more lukewarm," he said.

"We have therefore decided to stop the pilot project in Denmark and instead go back to our well-known packaging, which today consists of 100 percent recyclable plastic wrap."

The project had aimed to reduce Carlsberg's consumption of plastic in Denmark by 150 tonnes annually.

Danish vocabulary: en lunken modtagelse - a lukewarm reception

Advertisement

The Ethics Council's recommendations for abortion rules will come in the autumn

The long-awaited new recommendations from the Danish National Centre for Ethics on whether to extend the abortion limit from the 12th week of pregnancy to the 18th or 22nd week of pregnancy, expected this summer, are now not expected to arrive until the autumn .

The council, which supports four independent bodies tasked with making ethical recommendations on medical research, health research, data ethics and general ethics, now expects the recommendations to be published in September or October.

Denmark's Ministry of Health, meanwhile, told Ritzau it expected the recommendations in September.

Danish vocabulary: abortgrænsen - the threshold for abortion

Advertisement

Denmark 'can train six Ukrainian fighter pilots at a time'

Denmark's defence chief has said that Danish jet pilot trainers have the capacity to train six Ukrainian fighter pilots at a time, along with the 20 to 30 additional personnel needed to work in supporting roles.

"We have planned that our capacity will be to be able to train around six pilots at a time and then 30-40 additional soldiers who work on the other things," Flemming Lentfer told Ritzau at the Folkemødet political festival.

"You also have to train maintenance personnel, and then you have to train some personnel who work with the planes and are able to attach weapons and things like that. So it's really a complete package and not just pilots."

The training will be carried out at the Skrydstrup air base in Jutland.