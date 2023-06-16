King Harald V takes a tumble on the red carpet in Denmark

Advertisement

King Harald, at 86 the eldest Scandinavian head of state, was greeted Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who is 83, only moments after the fall, when he hugged her and laughed.

He then seemed in good spirits for the rest of the day, the first of a two-day trip.

King Harald recovered from the fall immediately and greeted Queen Margrethe II warmly. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau/ AFP

The Royal Yacht, Norge, docked at Nordre Tolbod, Copenhagen's historic harbour area, and after the fall King Harald and Queen Sonja sat through a greeting ceremony and were then driven to the Amalienborg Palace accompanied by 60 mounted cavalry.

Harald was on sick leave for almost two weeks in May after he was diagnosed with an infection, being treated at Norway's Rikshospitalet.

He described his time in hospital as "boring" in an interview on Tuesday and said he was feeling "absolutely brilliant" ahead of his trip to Denmark.

Harald is Margrethe's second cousin through his grandfather, who was a prince of Denmark.