Denmark and Ukraine

Denmark hopes to start training Ukraine pilots by summer's end

AFP
Published: 16 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 16 Jun 2023 13:14 CET
Danish F-16 jet fighters at Fighter Wing Skrydstrup near Vojens, 25th May 2023. Danish personnel are to train Ukrainian pilots at the base later this year. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark is putting the final touches on plans to start training Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots on its soil by the end of summer, the government said Friday.

"We are looking at the details", a Danish defence ministry spokesman told news wire AFP.

Denmark's acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in Brussels on Thursday that he hoped to present a concrete plan, before the NATO summit in
Vilnius in July, on the start of the training starting "by the end of the summer vacation."

The training is expected to take place at the Skrydstrup base in western Denmark, where the F-16s are based, and last for about a year.

A coalition of Kyiv's European backers led by the Netherlands and Denmark has said it will help teach Ukrainian pilots.

