Denmark hopes to start training Ukraine pilots by summer's end

Advertisement

"We are looking at the details", a Danish defence ministry spokesman told news wire AFP.

Denmark's acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in Brussels on Thursday that he hoped to present a concrete plan, before the NATO summit in

Vilnius in July, on the start of the training starting "by the end of the summer vacation."

Advertisement

The training is expected to take place at the Skrydstrup base in western Denmark, where the F-16s are based, and last for about a year.

A coalition of Kyiv's European backers led by the Netherlands and Denmark has said it will help teach Ukrainian pilots.