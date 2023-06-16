Denmark hopes to start training Ukraine pilots by summer's end
Denmark is putting the final touches on
plans to start training Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots on its soil by the end
of summer, the government said Friday.
"We are looking at the details", a Danish defence ministry spokesman told news wire AFP.
Denmark's acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in Brussels on Thursday that he hoped to present a concrete plan, before the NATO summit in
Vilnius in July, on the start of the training starting "by the end of the summer vacation."
The training is expected to take place at the Skrydstrup base in western Denmark, where the F-16s are based, and last for about a year.
A coalition of Kyiv's European backers led by the Netherlands and Denmark has said it will help teach Ukrainian pilots.
