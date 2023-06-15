Danes flock to Norway to take advantage of cheap currency

Advertisement

Color Line is reporting a 20 percent rise in traffic on its northbound ferries, compared to 2022 and 2019.

"We are seeing a very strong increase in Danes who feel that the currency situation makes it attractive to come to Norway," Nina Moland Andersen, sales and marketing manager for the company's Denmark ferries, told the VG newspaper, although she said German and Dutch holiday makers were also coming to Norway in increasing numbers.

Kim Heiberg, cruise director at DFDS, told the newspaper that the number of Danes singing up to cruises up the Norwegian costs had "increased significantly" compared to 2019 and 2022.

"In the second quarter, we have seen a 15 percent increase in the number of Danes, primarily on departures from Copenhagen," he said. "It is certainly an advantage for Danes to be able to pay in Danish kroner."

Between April 2022 and the end of May this year, the value of the Danish krone has increased by 25 percent compared to the Norwegian krone, giving a significant boost to Danish holidaymakers' buying power.

The exchange rate rose from 1.27 Norwegian krone for each Danish krone to 1.6 on May 30th, since when it has fallen back to 1.54.

Per-Arne Tuftin, director of the industry association Norwegian Tourism Partners, believes that 2023 will be a strong year for tourism in Norway.

"All the feedback we are getting on flights, ferries and hotels is that there is great interest in travelling to Norway from Denmark ahead of the summer," he told VG.

Aase Marthe Horrigmo, director of tourism at Innovation Norway, said that interest from Danes in holidaying in Norway was already rising.

"Many Danes - more than before - want to be active on holiday, and have discovered Norway as a country with good and exciting activities," she said. "Then the krone exchange rate comes as an added bonus. It's a winning combination that works well for the summer."