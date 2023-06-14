Danish energy consumption nears 50 percent sustainability

Advertisement

Figures for 2022, released by Statistics Denmark on Tuesday, show that 45.6 percent of total energy use by consumers in Denmark came from renewable sources such as wind and solar, as well as biofuels.

That is twice as much as the proportion of sustainable energy in 2010.

Biofuels such as wood chippings and compost were the largest source of sustainable energy, comprising 25.2 percent. Biogas provided 4.5 percent, which is twice as much as in 2018. Wind produced around 10 percent of Denmark’s energy last year.

Increasing reliance on sustainable energy in Denmark is a positive development, according to Confederation of Danish Industry vice director Troels Ranis.

“But we still have a huge job ahead of us. We need a shovel in the earth so that green energy gets us to our targeted climate ambitions and climate neutrality in 2045,” Ranis said.

“That means that we must make a serious push on wind and solar power,” he said.

Denmark’s total energy consumption in 2022 was 1.7 percent lower than it was in 2019.

The comparison demonstrates the changes to energy habits in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic, while 2022 and 2019 had similar heating needs according to Statistics Denmark.

Several energy saving measures were promoted in 2022 as fuel and electricity prices increased due to inflation and the war in Ukraine.

“We should continue the good saving habits because it will also be necessary next winter,” Ranis said.

“We should also save and effectivise our energy consumption in the long term –the energy we don’t use is the greenest and cheapest, after all,” he said in a written comment.