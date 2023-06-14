Copenhagen Police shoot man on busy central square

Advertisement

Police said the man was “acting threateningly and was armed with a knife”, national broadcaster DR reports.

Shots were fired at 10:27am and the man was hit, police confirmed to DR.

An eyewitness told news wire Ritzau that they saw a disturbance after a silver car – which was in fact a police car – blocked the man’s route.

“He had something shiny in his hand which I think was a knife. Police came pouring out of the car and he went towards them, and they shot him,” the witness said.

He also shouted loudly and struck the car before police emerged, according to the eyewitness, who said several shots were fired.

The man was moving as he was transferred to an ambulance and a section of Kongens Nytorv was closed off by police, according to Ritzau’s report.

Kongens Nytorv is a busy junction in central Copenhagen and an area frequented by visitors to tourist attraction Nyhavn and the Royal Theatre, both of which face the square.

The man is reported to have approached the square from shopping thoroughfare Strøget, where he was observed shouting at a dog. Witnesses described him as appearing to be in mental distress.

Police confirmed following the episode that the man was injured and receiving medical attention, and that he was shot after threatening behaviour with a knife. They said no further comment would be made.

All incidents in which police use their firearms in Denmark are referred to independent police review board Den Uafhængige Politiklagemyndighed.