Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Rain expected in Denmark from Thursday

The Danish Meteorological Institute now expects the drought hitting Denmark to continue into the middle of this week, when a low pressure front will come into the country, leading to scattered showers, with the possibility of thunderstorms on the weekend.

Later in the week from Thursday, there will be a little more cloud, and on Friday there is a possibility of a few local showers, says Martin Lindberg.

Over the weekend, Denmark's drought index reached 10.0, the highest level possible on the scale, and a level not seen until the historically hot summer of 2018.

Danish vocabulary: spredte byger – scattered showers

Danish rail strike to affect trains on Monday

DSB trains face delays on Monday due to a strike and an issue with a cable between Hovedgaard and Skanderborg.

Jernbanearbejdernes Landsklub, which represents Danish railway workers, announced the strikes in a Facebook post on Monday morning without going into any detail of which workers would down tools.

"Dear passengers we are sorry for the annoyance you are experiencing due to the fact that DSB has put us employees in a situation where we had no choice but to launch this action," the post read. "DSB has chosen to ignore any kind of normal negotiation where two parties are in dialogue."

In a post on its website, DSB said that the strike would lead to delays in services on the island of Zealand around Copenhagen, blaming the delays on "a non-contractual stoppage of work among the preparation staff."

At the same time, issues with a cable between Hovedgaard and Skanderborg will mean longer journey times and fewer trains between Aarhus and Fredericia.

Danish vocabulary: overenskomststridig – non-contractual

Fake naked pictures of Save The Chidren leader spread on internet

Johanne Schmidt-Nielsen, the Secretary General of Save the Children and former leader of the Red-Green Alliance, has described her feelings after police contacted her over 22 fake pornographic pictures of her posted on the internet.

In a post on her Facebook page, Schmidt-Nielsen, said she had been contacted by Central and West Jutland Police over the pictures in 2021, and chosen to prosecute the perpetrator, who was found guilty in January.

She said she had expected to be seriously affected, but had been taken off guard by how young she was in the pictures the perpetrator used.

"I did not expect that seeing the material would affect me, because I knew that it was not me who was in the pictures," she wrote. "It is a violation of my borders to think that a lot of people may have seen pictures of me without clothes on and in sexual situations, which they must have assumed were shared without my consent, without them having reacted to it."

"It feels threatening that some of the material is violent. That a person exposes "my" body to violence."

The perpetrator was sentenced to pay Johanne Schmidt-Nielsen compensation of 40,000 kroner, which she gave to Save the Children.

Danish vocabulary: grænseoverskridende – violating of boundaries/privacy

Fire damages Vejle branch of Elgiganten electronics store

A branch of the electronics superstore Elgiganten in the town of Vejle, southern Jutland, was hit by a fire on Sunday, leading police to

urge citizens to close doors and windows. The fire started on a terrace on the building's roof, but then spread to the store's entrance.

The fire was put out by Sunday afternoon.

Danish vocabulary: en brand – a fire