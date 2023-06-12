Copenhagen mall shooter considered attack on kindergarten

Advertisement

Police found papers in the apartment of the Field’s shooting suspect that suggest the man was considering an attack on a nearby kindergarten, it emerged on Monday during the man’s ongoing trial for the Field’s attack.

The now-23-year-old man killed three people in a shooting attack at Field’s on July 3rd 2022. His trial began on Monday and is scheduled to take place over several days in June.

On the man’s phone, investigators found a photo of the kindergarten in Copenhagen district Amager. The photo was taken from the balcony of the man’s apartment.

Additionally, police pieced together a ripped-up sheet of paper on which the words “Find the easiest way to get into [kindergarten's name]” were written, along with the daily schedule for the childcare institution.

Also written on the paper was a description of the order in which the subject would shoot once inside the kindergarten, starting with grown men, then women, then children with boys targeted before girls.

He does not face any charges related specifically to the apparent plans focusing on the kindergarten.

Copenhagen Municipality released a statement after the kindergarten was named during the ongoing court case.

“I am certainly affected deeply by this serious situation. It is not nice to think of the consequences of the act that was planned. But I also know that this is about one person, and that man is not going to be released and therefore has no way of going through with it,” Majbrit Møller, the leader of the group of childcare facilities which includes the kindergarten, said in the statement.

The prosecution authority is calling for the 23-year-old to be sentenced to indefinite detention at a secure psychiatric unit in the case, which is ongoing. A decision in the case is due on July 5th.

Psychological help is meanwhile to be made available to staff and parents at the kindergarten following the news of the disturbing details of the case related to it, Copenhagen Municipality said.

“The committee for children and young people were, prior to today’s court meeting, informed by Copenhagen Police about the kindergarten’s role in the Field’s incident and the institution’s staff, parents’ council and parents have been invited to an information meeting about the case,” the Copenhagen Municipality said in a statement.