Covid-19 vaccines

Denmark to offer Covid and influenza vaccines to same groups in autumn 2023

Ritzau/The Local
Published: 9 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 9 Jun 2023 11:47 CET
Denmark will offer Covid-19 and influenza vaccinations to the same groups this autumn, including over-65s. File photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

A Covid-19 booster vaccine will be offered to the same people who are eligible for an influenza vaccine in Denmark this autumn.

The decision to offer the two vaccines to the same groups was confirmed by the Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) in a statement on Friday.

“Our assessment is that there is not a decisive difference between the persons who are at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and from influenza,” section manager with the Health Authority, Kirstine Moll Harboe, said in the statement.

“The target groups for vaccination against the two respiratory diseases will therefore overlap to a high degree in the coming season,” she said.

Both vaccines will be offered to people over the age of 65. They will also be offered to pregnant women according to the agency.

Persons with chronic illnesses or with certain conditions that increase the risk of serious illness can also be offered the vaccinations. The exact groups that will be offered the vaccines on this basis will be confirmed at a later time.

Denmark’s autumn 2023 vaccination programme is scheduled to begin on October 1st.

