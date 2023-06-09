Denmark to offer Covid and influenza vaccines to same groups in autumn 2023

Advertisement

The decision to offer the two vaccines to the same groups was confirmed by the Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) in a statement on Friday.

“Our assessment is that there is not a decisive difference between the persons who are at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and from influenza,” section manager with the Health Authority, Kirstine Moll Harboe, said in the statement.

“The target groups for vaccination against the two respiratory diseases will therefore overlap to a high degree in the coming season,” she said.

Both vaccines will be offered to people over the age of 65. They will also be offered to pregnant women according to the agency.

Advertisement

Persons with chronic illnesses or with certain conditions that increase the risk of serious illness can also be offered the vaccinations. The exact groups that will be offered the vaccines on this basis will be confirmed at a later time.

Denmark’s autumn 2023 vaccination programme is scheduled to begin on October 1st.