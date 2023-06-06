Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Frederiksen highlights Denmark's excellent reputation in the US

On Monday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in the White House.

"I would like to share with everyone back home in Denmark how much praise there is for our country in the United States," Frederiksen said after the meeting with President Biden, the Ritzau agency reported.

"We have capable defence forces, we are a reliable cooperation partner for the US, and our intelligence service was praised at a meeting I had earlier today with the head of the CIA," she said.

Frederiksen emphasizes that a good reputation is not something that simply happens on its own.

"It is something that has been built up in Denmark over many years. This is thanks to our soldiers, intelligence service, cooperation between authorities, and political cooperation…

"We are a small country, but we can do so much, and that is also what the Americans praised us for today," the prime minister said.

Seven out of ten Danes shy away from public debate due to hate speech

Seven out of ten Danes refrain from expressing themselves on social media because of hate speech, according to a poll carried out by the Kantar Public on behalf of Amnesty International Denmark.

In the survey, 70 percent of respondents completely or mostly agreed that hate speech on social media could sometimes make them refrain from speaking out.

This has consequences for the democratic debate, according to Dina Hashem, a lawyer and political advisor at Amnesty International Denmark.

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental right and a core tenet of a democratic society. Therefore, it is a social problem when we know that people refrain from speaking out," she said, adding that hate speech has serious psychological consequences for those exposed to it.

Two missing Danish hikers found safe

Two Danes who disappeared on a hiking trip between Sweden and Norway have been found safe and sound in Norway.

The police announced the news on Monday, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

The police in Nordland, a county in northern Norway, stated that the two Danes were found in a tourist cabin on the Norwegian side.

"The volunteers who found the Danes will also transport them down. The police thank everyone who has been part of the effort," they said.

Both Norwegian and Swedish police launched a rescue operation when two Danish siblings - a man in his early 30s and a woman in her late 20s - had not turned up at the agreed time on Sunday after a hike.

Boat exploded while refuelling in Rungsted Harbour

A 79-year-old man was seriously injured on Monday when a boat exploded in Rungsted Harbour, Denmark's third largest yacht harbour, in Hørsholm Municipality in eastern Denmark.

Two other people, a 58-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, were slightly injured, according to the Ritzau news agency.

"They have all been treated at the hospital," communications advisor Kevin Sigvartsen at the North Zealand police said.

The police described the 79-year-old man's condition as stable.

The North Zealand Police has started working on clarifying the circumstances surrounding the accident.