'One of America's best allies': Denmark receives high praise from US

"I would like to share with everyone back home in Denmark how much praise there is for our country in the United States," Frederiksen said after the meeting with President Biden, the Ritzau agency reported.

"We have capable defence forces, we are a reliable cooperation partner for the US, and our intelligence service was praised at a meeting I had earlier today with the head of the CIA," she said.

Frederiksen emphasizes that a good reputation is not something that comes by itself.

"It is something that has been built up in Denmark over many years. This is thanks to our soldiers, intelligence service, cooperation between authorities, and political cooperation…

"We are a small country, but we can do so much, and that is also what the Americans praised us for today," the prime minister said.

Biden: Denmark is one of America's best allies

During their meeting at the White House on Monday, President Biden expressed great praise for Denmark, hailing it as one of America's best allies.

"Denmark is one of our best allies and most faithful friends," President Biden told Prime Minister Frederiksen at the beginning of their meeting.

Highlighting the alignment of values, President Biden specifically mentioned Denmark's resolute stance against Russian aggression, particularly in their support for Ukraine and its people.

"We share many of the same values…One of these values ​​includes standing up against Russian aggression," Biden said.

Among other things, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Frederiksen for the defence cooperation between Denmark and the US.

Furthermore, President Biden thanked Denmark for its commendable efforts in the realm of green transition.