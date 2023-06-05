Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Denmark could see 25C summer temperatures on Wednesday

Denmark's state forecaster DMI is predicting summer temperatures of 25C in Denmark on Wednesday and Thursday as the dry weather hitting the country continues, driven by a persistent high pressure zone.

"Today on Monday, there isn't going to be any rain, so it will be another day with dry weather," Jesper Eriksen, DMI meteorologist, told the Ritzau newswire.

Temperatures on Monday will be between 18C and 23C in most places in the country, with the exception of the west coast of Jutland, where there could be overcast skies and temperatures of 12C to 15C.

Temperatures will then rise on Wednesday and Thursday to between 20C and 25C across much of the country.

"And that's of course a summer day in meteorological terms, when you reach 25C," Eriksen said.

While 25C temperatures were already recorded in Frederiksberg, Copenhagen in May, many places in Denmark have not yet recorded a summer day, he said.

Danish vocabulary: højtryk – high pressure højtryk – high pressure

Red-Green Alliance to propose car-free zone in inner Copenhagen

The far-left Red-Green Alliance is set on Monday to propose a series of measures to reduce the number of cars in Copenhagen, including a total stop to cars passing through Indre By, the city's main central area, the Berlingske newspaper has reported.

Only "important errands", such as goods deliveries and handicapped people allowed to drive through the area.

"It can hopefully provide a more relaxed everyday life for many, instead of them sitting in a queue. At the same time, there will be more space on the roads for those who are actually dependent on a car," Line Barfod, the party's technology and environment mayor in Copenhagen, told the newspaper.

Danish vocabulary: varelevering – goods deliveries

Three Europeans released by Iran arrive home

One Dane and two Austrian-Iranian citizens released from detention by Tehran arrived in their home countries on Saturday, after the latest in a series of prisoner swaps.

The three Europeans had landed shortly before 2:45am Saturday at Melsbroek military airport just outside Brussels. They had flown there from Muscat, the capital of Oman which helped broker their release.

The Danish man, identified as Thomas Kjems, landed at Copenhagen airport at around 11am local time, telling reporters that he had been treated well in Iran, without being subjected to torture.

Kjems had been arrested in Iran in November 2022 on the sidelines of a demonstration for women's rights, according to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Police open fire in car chase with Swedish suspects

Police in Denmark fired several shots during at two cars that came over the Øresund Bridge from Sweden, who police claim were on the run after a car robbery in Helsingborg.

The two cars were eventually stopped in Hvidovre, and at the Sjællandsbroen in Copenhagen. Four people, two men and two women, have been arrested.

The police shooting took place at about 6.30am, with the cars stopped about 15 minutes later, the policeman on duty, Espen Godiksen, told the Ritzau newswire.

On Sunday afternoon, the police announced that a prosecutor would request that the four arrested people be placed in pre-trial custody.

Danish vocabulary: At affyre et skud – to fire off a shot