Advertisement

family Paywall free

TELL US: What are the secrets to winning over a Danish partner's family?

Richard Orange
Richard Orange - [email protected] • 2 Jun, 2023 Updated Fri 2 Jun 2023 11:31 CEST
TELL US: What are the secrets to winning over a Danish partner's family?
Møn Grandparents and their grandson playing games inside in Møn, Denmark. Photo: Niclas Jessen/Visit Denmark

Joining a Danish family as a foreigner comes with many challenges, not least the abundance of strange new traditions. We'd love to hear from readers in relationships with Danes about how they've handled it.

Advertisement

More

#family

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also