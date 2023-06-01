Which roads in Copenhagen are closed this week for the Distortion festival?

Advertisement

Thursday.

After its grand launch on Langebro on Wednesday evening, the festival takes over Vesterbro on Thursday. There will also be a smaller Distortion X event around Copenhagen Town Hall. This means a big chunk of Vesterbro is off limits to cars and also arguably to any pedestrians not wanting to be swept up in the revelry.

The car free area takes in everything above the main railway track between Copenhagen Central Station and Carlsberg Station, to the east of Enghavevej, and is then bordered at the top by Frederikstadsgade, Matthæusgade, Absolonsgade and Eskilsgade, and Halmtorvet. The meatpacking district is not off limits to cars, but is likely to be swept up in the partying.

The parking ban came into effect at 11pm on Wednesday evening, according to the festival organisers' information sheet (Danish), and will not be completely removed until 7am on Friday.

Any cars that do not comply with a parking ban will be removed by the police, with the car's owner then having to pay the cost.

Anyone with a residents' parking license for the area covered, will have their licence automatically extended to Valby and Indre By areas, so they can park their cars there instead.

The street party proper starts at 4pm and continues until 10pm.

You can find out more by downloading the official festival app here (Android) or here (Apple)

A big chunk of Vesterbro is off limits to cars on Thursday while the festival takes place. Graphic: Distortion

Around the Radhuspladsen Square in front of Copenhagen Town hall, the Vester Voldgade street between Lavendelstræde and the Strøget shopping street will be closed to traffic between May 29th and June 3rd.

You can find more details here (Danish).

Friday

On Friday and Saturday the party takes over the Refshaleøen peninsular, which due to the relatively low level of inhabitants means a lot less disruption.

Refshalevej, the road into the peninsular, will be closed to private car traffic between 5pm and midnight, from the point at which it passes Vandflyverhangaren, the former aircraft hanger that has been converted into a modern office building. The cordon will be manned and people on business or residential errands will still be able to drive in and out.