Are price increases coming to a halt at Danish shops?

Inflation and high costs from suppliers have seen stores raise prices consistently in Denmark since early 2022, but the trend looks likely to slow down in the near future.

One in ten retail stores say they expect to put prices up during the next three months, according to an analysis from Statistics Denmark released on Tuesday.

That means the majority of shops do not plan to increase costs to customers over the summer.

A year ago, as many as six in ten stores planned price increases according to analyst Brian Friis Helmer, senior economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank.

“It is very good news for Danish consumers that markedly fewer businesses expect to raise prices. Especially at a time when many people’s private finances have been under fire,” Helmer told news wire Ritzau.

“But that doesn’t mean with any certainty that any hopes should be raised about prices falling,” he said.

Most retail stores said they expect their prices to be unchanged according to the Statictics Denmark analysis.

Falling energy and production prices are the key factor in the stabilisation of the end cost for consumers, senior economist Kristian Skriver of the Danish Chamber of Commerce said.

“At the same time, transport rates have normalised, making it easier to transport goods across the world,” he said.

“Lower prices for energy, transport and raw materials will eventually benefit Danish consumers,” he said in a written comment.

Around 7 percent of stores said they expect to reduce prices in the coming quarter.