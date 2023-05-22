New direct flight to connect Denmark with Ethiopia

Advertisement

The route will be the first direct connection between Denmark and sub-Saharan Africa for two decades, according to Copenhagen Airport.

Departures from the Danish capital to Addis Ababa will be offered five times a week.

Ethiopian Airlines is owned by the Ethiopian government and is reportedly the largest airline in Africa. It already operates a freight service from Copenhagen, having opened the route in March this year.

Better connections from Denmark to Africa have long been sought after by Copenhagen Airport, according to the airport’s CEO Thomas Woldbye.

The freight flights can already offer benefits to Danish businesses, he said in a statement in January.

“The direct route from Copenhagen will give new opportunities for Danish businesses and maybe particularly for Danish pharmaceutical companies,” he said, noting Ethiopian Airlines’ prominent position as a freight provider for medical equipment.