Road delays across Denmark as truck protests continue into second day

Tuesday morning saw slow-moving HGVs in Copenhagen and North Jutland, police said. Around 20 trucks were gathered outside the parliament building Christiansborg in the capital.

The truck drivers are protesting plans to introduce a kilometre-based road tax on heavy goods vehicles.

Monday’s protests saw major delays caused by blockades at motorways in several locations. Around 50 traffic charges were issued by police nationally, and drivers were given orders to move vehicles on around 100 occasions.

The blockades were on Monday primarily focused in the eastern and southern Jutland areas as well as in Copenhagen.

The drivers are opposed to a planned green tax which will see heavy goods vehicles that run on diesel or petrol charged on a per-kilometre basis.

A deal to introduce the green tax was agreed last year by a majority in parliament including the Social Democrats, which comprised the single-party government at the time, and three left wing parties the Social Liberals, Socialist People’s Party and Red Green Alliance.

It will see a kilometre-based tax charged to heavy goods vehicles from 2025, meaning trucks that run on diesel or petrol must pay an additional 1.30 kroner per kilometre.