How German rail strike will affect journeys in Denmark

A 50-hour strike will bring most of Germany's train network to a standstill from 10pm Sunday May 14th until midnight on Tuesday.

In Denmark, the dispute means that, from 10pm on Sunday, Danish operator DSB’s services from Aarhus and Copenhagen towards Hamburg will terminate at Padborg on the Danish side of the border between the two countries. Trains from Padborg to Aarhus and Copenhagen will also operate.

While the strike is ongoing, two-hourly rail replacement services will transport passengers between Padborg and German city Flensburg.

Tickets from Denmark to Hamburg for May 14th, 15th or 16th can be used on any departure before the strike begins, provided they were purchase up to and including May 11th, DSB states.

“We expect there to be a lot of people on the trains both in Denmark and Germany in the days before and after the strike. Remember therefore to purchase a seat reservation for your journey,” DSB said.

Changes to scheduled departures can be found on German rail operator DB’s website.

Germany’s Railway and Transport Workers' Union (EVG) wants to bring all rail traffic in Germany largely to a standstill starting Sunday evening and has therefore announced there will be no long-distance, regional and freight traffic during the 50-hour strike.

The walkout is the latest in a series of strikes on Germany's rail system in an escalating dispute between the union and management.