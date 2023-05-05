Six sweet treats you should be able to identify if you live in Denmark

Advertisement

The most distinctively Danish pastries are called 'wienerbrød,' or 'Viennese bread,' in Denmark — that's because they aren't really Danish at all. The technique used to achieve the paper-thin, butter-laminated layers in Danish pastry was brought to the country by Austrian bakers in the 19th century.

(Delightfully, back in Vienna, this very same bread is now called Kopenhagener Plunder or Dänischer Plunder.)

Snegle (in all its forms, whether kanel-, direktor-, rom- or otherwise)

The Danish kanelsnegl is similar to a cinnamon roll, but also comes in a myriad of other flavours like rum. (Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix)

Meaning 'snail' in Danish, snegle are a category of round treats following the body plan of the American cinnamon roll. They come in myriad varieties, including rum and chocolate, but the most common is cinnamon — kanelsnegle.

Tebirkes

The Danish classic tebirkes is best paired with coffee or stout tea. (Photo: cyclonebill/Flickr)

Tebirkes are a flakey delight decked with poppy seeds and a sweet almond-flavored filling called remonce.

Chokorug

A wonderful mid-afternoon pick-me-up and lunchbox favorite, chocolate rye buns combine the heartiness of rye bread with the kick of dark chocolate. Chokorug often include nuts and seeds — protein! — so they should basically count as a meal.

Flødeboller

Flødeboller are a lighter-than-air Danish treat. (Photo: Bjørn Kähler/Ritzau Scanpix.)

An extremely light meringue covered in chocolate—it's like eating delicious air with a shell.

Fastelavnsboller

Fastelavnsboller can take a range of forms. File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

Fastevlavnsboller are cream-filled buns only sold around Fastelavn, the children's dress-up holiday that's Denmark's answer to Halloween.

Advertisement

Kagemand or Kagekone

A kagemand, or 'cake man,' celebrates small children's birthdays. (Photo: cyclonebill/Flickr)

A favorite treat for the under-ten set, a kagemand/kone is a birthday cake in the shape of a person. The homemade kind range from adorable to downright terrifying and put you in the strange position of pulling or slicing apart a tasty effigy of the birthday kid.

READ MORE: Why do Danes love the Danish flag so much?