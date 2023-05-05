'Coordinated' threats of violence to Danish children's performer

Advertisement

Onkel Reje is an incorrigible scamp on his DR show — according to the Wikipedia article on the programme, he gives consistently bad advice and "curses, but only in Danish" (as though that's a mitigating factor?). To experience the aesthetic, here's Onkel Reje singing his relatable classic, 'Jeg ka’ ikke li’ at gå i bad' — 'I don't like taking a shower.'

He's part of the same proud Danish tradition of confusing adult male characters pitched to children as John Dillermand, the mustachioed buffoon who gets in and out of shenanigans with his prehensile, extendible penis.

But unlike Dillermand, who is clay-mation, there's a real man behind Onkel Reje's beard and pipe — comic Mads Gertsen. And according to broadcaster DR, Gertsen has experienced such a coordinated campaign of violent threats in recent weeks that he's had to cancel public appearances.

"Mads and his character Onkel Reje are currently under attack, which we strongly condemn," Morten Skov, head of Children's programming at DR, told newspaper Berlingske. "It consists of distorted and baseless accusations, but also of gross threats and harassment."

DR representatives have not specified the nature of the social media harassment or allegations but did say the matter has been reported to the police. "We are used to receiving criticism and complaints. But this is of a different nature," Skov said. "We have not experienced anything on the same level as this."