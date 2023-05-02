Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Minister considers sailing ban near offshore wind turbines

Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard says he will look into possible no-sail zones near wind turbines in Danish waters.

That comes after a Nordic TV documentary, Skyggekrigen or “Shadow War”, revealed that Russian vessels had been used to secretly map out Danish energy infrastructure. The documentary was produced by public service broadcaster DR in collaboration with its Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish counterparts.

“We are certainly in the process of drilling into the legal obstacles and the legal options for doing this,” Hummelgaard told DR.

“We are naturally open to all sorts of measures that would act to protect our critical infrastructure,” he said.

Swedish PM Kristersson positive on Danish offshore asylum plan

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has spoken positively about Denmark’s longstanding hopes of setting up an offshore asylum facility.

Denmark held talks with Rwanda over a number of years about setting up an offshore asylum facility in the African country, but the current government put plans for a bilateral deal with Rwanda on hold and said it would prefer an EU agreement which would allow such asylum processing centres to be established.

The EU has generally shown limited appetite for the idea and it has also been criticised by the African Union and the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR. In an interview with newspaper Politiken, Kristersson suggested that asylum policy would have to “land” near Denmark’s because the current system is dysfunctional. The remarks could be a sign that other countries may eventually also warm to the idea.

Trade unions to discuss leader’s harassment case

Trade union leaders are to meet today to discuss an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by Lizette Risgaard, the head of the powerful FH confederation. Risgaard took leave from her position last weekend pending a legal review of the issue.

Risgaard publicly apologised after reports emerged that she had acted inappropriately towards junior male colleagues. She then went on leave while FH announced it would initiate a legal review.

The matter overshadowed yesterday’s Labour Day celebrations, one of the most important events on the calendar for trade unions.

At the meeting, scheduled for early Tuesday morning, committee members will discuss the urgency of the review among other questions, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Wolf spotted near harbour in Jutland town

A wolf has been spotted for the second time in a month in Jutland town Vejle, this time near the harbour, local media TV Syd and Vejle Amts Folkeblad report.

A local resident reported sighting the wolf while driving in the area on Friday afternoon, according to TV Syd.

“When we saw it, my partner was a bit in doubt as to whether it was a wolf but I was in no doubt at all,” the resident, Rasmine Hjortshøj, told the media.

The couple managed to capture a photograph of the animal and a volunteer at local nature centre Økolariet was able to confirm the sighting.

Wolves have been spotted several times in parts of rural Denmark since they returned to the country in the wild a little over a decade ago, but urban sightings are unusual.

Experts advise the public not to approach the animals if they spot them.

