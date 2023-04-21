Man sets self on fire in front of US Embassy in Copenhagen
An 18-year-old man on Friday set fire to himself in front of the United States Embassy in Danish capital Copenhagen.
He was subsequently taken to hospital and has not been charged with any crime, Copenhagen Police said in a statement posted on Twitter.
“The man is in treatment at Rigshospitalet. He has not been charged with any immediate offence,” police said.
Ambulances and fire service, along with police, responded on Friday after receiving reports that a person had set themselves on fire in front of the American embassy, which is located on Dag Hammerskjölds Allé in Copenhagen’s Østerbro district.
The 18-year-old was conscious when emergency services arrived but was still on fire. The flames were quickly put out before he was taken for hospital treatment.
He is not in a life-threatening condition.
Police confirmed that the incident was reported to them by the Embassy.
The man’s motives for the act remain unclear as of Friday afternoon.
