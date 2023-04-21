Advertisement

Have your say: What are the biggest culture shocks for foreigners in Denmark?

The Local Denmark - [email protected] • 21 Apr, 2023 Updated Fri 21 Apr 2023 15:02 CEST
Which things surprised you most about life in Denmark? Photo by Chad Madden on Unsplash

Wonderful, confusing, irritating or just downright bizarre: certain aspects of life in Denmark can take some getting used to. We want to know what big culture shocks The Local's readers have experienced when moving here from abroad.

Fill out the survey below to have your say. We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.

 

 

