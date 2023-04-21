Copenhagen gets ’diagonal’ bike lane at congested crossing

Advertisement

From Friday, the junction at Dybbølsbro near the Fisketorvet mall between Copenhagen Harbour and the Vesterbro district will get a new diagonal lane for cyclists, broadcaster DR writes.

The two-way diagonal lane will connect two streets on either side of the junction, Dybbølsgade and Skelbækgade.

Many thousands of cyclists use the junction each day, but the diagonal lane is set to be the first of several to be implemented in the city.

The objective of adding diagonal bicycle lanes on busy junctions is to reduce bicycle traffic congestion, head of department with Copenhagen Municipality’s city works committee Henriette Hall-Andersen told DR.

“What we’ve had up to now is a bit of a messy way across the junction where you had to wait on some corners like at a normal left turn, and we had a big build-up of cyclists on the corners. We want to avoid that with this,” she said.

The head of Copenhagen Cyclists’ Association (Københavns cyklistforbund) Erik Hjulmand praised the new crossing.

“We have not seen anything that appears to be better than this, so we are pleased that a solution has been found where you ride diagonally across the junction, because that’s the way most of the cyclists go,” he said to DR.

The new crossing will be re-evaluated after a few months of use, the broadcaster writes.