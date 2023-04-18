Copenhagen Municipality cuts speed limit by 10 kilometres per hour

Advertisement

The speed limit changes were announced by Copenhagen Municipality in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We at the municipality have a great desire to reduce speed on the roads out of consideration for traffic safety. At the same time, it will be good for the climate and reduce noise and air pollution,” Line Barfoed, an elected municipal official, said in the statement.

The municipality agreed last year to reduce speed limits in the city, with Tuesday’s announcement following an agreement with the police.

The new low-speed zones will initially be located in the Valby and Vanløse districts. Motorists will be restricted to a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour in these areas.

Pending police approvals, the entire city will eventually be split into zones of 30 and 40 km/h speed limits, the municipality said.

Barfoed added that Copenhagen already has positive experience with zones under the 50 km/h which is the regular speed limit in residential areas.

“There are markedly fewer accidents and also markedly fewer serious accidents, especially for cyclists and pedestrians. I am looking forward to us now being able to extend this to the whole city in the coming years,” she said.