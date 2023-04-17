Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Queen Margrethe II waves to crowds on her 83rd birthday

Denmark's Queen Margrethe waved to crowds of well-wishers from the balcony of the Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen, as she made the traditional appearance to celebrate her 83rd birthday.

Margrethe waved to a crowd, most of whom were holding the country's Dannebrog flag,

"Now let's shout out a tenfold cheer for Denmark. Long live Denmark!" she called.

The celebration came on the same day that Margrethe returned to official duties following a back operation in February.

Danish vocab: et tifoldigt leve – ten cheers

13-year-old girl who disappeared found, 32-year-old man arrested

Filippa, the 13-year-old girl whose disappearance dominated the Danish press over the weekend, has been found at an address in Korsør, in the west of Zealand, the Zealand and Lolland-Falster police said in a joint press release on Sunday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested.

Kim Kliver, police inspector with the Southern Zealand police, said that the girl was conscious, but would not go into further detail on her condition or what had happened to her.

Danish vocab: forsvandt – disappeared

Denmark's Coop supermarkets to bring in new PFAS-free label

Denmark's Coop supermarket company, which runs the SuperBrugsen, Kvickly, and 365 discount stores, has brought in a new PFAS-free label, which it will stick on frying pans and other goods which do not use the controversial "forever chemical".

The "Fri for PFAS" label will appear at all supermarkets owned by the company from Monday morning.

"We have come a long way, and we have succeeded in phasing out PFAS from many product groups," Signe D Frese, the company's CSR director said in a press release. "With the phasing out of frying pans and other baking items with PFAS from our own brands, we have come a step closer to the goal of a PFAS-free range in all stores."

Danish vocab: udfasningen – the phasing out

Danish People's Party appoints police officer as deputy chair

The far-right Danish People's Party has appointed Majbritt Birkholm, a former investigator in the Danish police's national serious crimes unit, as its deputy chair, the party's chair, Morten Messerschmidt, wrote in his newsletter on Sunday.

"In recent years, Majbritt has shown herself to be a hard-working, loyal, positive and committed politician for the Danish People's Party - both politically and organisationally," he wrote. "And I feel convinced that she will fill the position of deputy chair with great dedication and passion."

Danish vocab: politibetjent – police officer